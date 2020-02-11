advertisement

The UAAP introduces the video challenge system to the 82nd season of men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments starting this weekend.

The league draws inspiration from the Southeast Asian Games 2019 in the Philippines, which used the same technology to improve the quality of governance during the games.

“During the SEA Games, we also saw the challenges that were implemented. We will continue to implement the challenge system this year,” said UAAP President Fernandez in a press conference on Tuesday.

Details of the video challenge system are still being finalized, according to UAAP Volleyball Control Committee President Noreen Go, but it will be ready for implementation on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“We will design the challenge system after the SEA games,” said Go.

We are still working on the completion of all details and will publish a memorandum for all schools, everyone involved and the media. We want to orient them to the right rules and guidelines. “

