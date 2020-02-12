advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The University of the East scored a golden double to increase the chances of women getting back at the UAAP season 82 fencing tournament at Paco Arena on Wednesday.

The Lady Warriors took a 1-2 lead in the women’s individual competition when Queendenise Dalmacio Eljoyyn Eliminated Joy Javinar [15: 5] in the gold medal match.

UE’s triumph came after reigning MVP Maxine Esteban of Ateneo could not keep her individual saber title and lost to Javinar [15: 6] in the semifinals.

Esteban, who won the single foil on Tuesday, failed to reach the podium in the single epee.

Rein Bustos gave UE his first gold in the women’s division after defeating the University of Santo Tomas’ Marielle Peralta [15-10] in the single epee final.

Jaime Viceo gave the Blue Eagles their first men’s gold after beating UE’s two-time MVP Sammuel Tranquilan by 15:14 in the men’s individual standings.

UE has a 2-1-2 medal overall to take first place in the women’s standings, while the men’s team holds a 2-2-0 record in 1st place.

