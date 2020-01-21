advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP and long-time broadcast partner ABS-CBN have decided to change the volleyball game plan this season in order to reach all athletes equally.

Unlike in previous years, when the men’s games were played in the morning as a prelude to the women’s games in the afternoon, volleyball is now played alternately.

According to the revised schedule, the men’s games will be played at 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., while the ladies will appear on the field at 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

“Given the success of the men’s volleyball team at the last SEA games, it is time we put the men’s volleyball team next to the women’s volleyball team,” said UAAP President Emmanuel Fernandez.

Women’s volleyball has long been the centerpiece of sport in the country, but the recent success of the men’s national team has further increased male players’ interest in primetime.

Last month, the men’s national team led by Marck Espejo and Bryan Bagunas won the silver medal at the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

It was the first time since 2005 that the men’s volleyball team finished on the podium.

