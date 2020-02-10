advertisement

Every U-19 World Cup brings forth promising talent. Two years ago, the triumphant Indian team under Prithvi Shaw covered the winning quotient from top to bottom. Shubman Gill, Manjot Kalra and Shaw took over the striking section, while Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel and Shivam Mavi made a strong attack on the pace.

The 2020 edition was a little different. Despite the persistence, India slipped against Bangladesh in the final. But there were moments of sunshine; courtesy of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi and Kartik Tyagi.

Most middle-range batsmen, including skipper Priyam Garg, didn’t have enough chances to show off their skills. India defeated Japan and Pakistan by 10 gates, and the rain-reduced game against New Zealand prevented India from losing 115 strikes. In the remaining three games, the racket was lost for punches. Garg scored his only fifty against Sri Lanka.

Jaiswal was the linchpin of the striking department with Divyansh Saxena as deputy. Even before the tournament started, the left-handed man’s fighting history in Mumbai had earned him congratulations.

And around that time he got an IPL appearance on the back of a double hundred in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Rajasthan Royals bought it for 2.4 rupees.

The man of the tournament ended with 400 runs – the highest in the tournament – and three crucial gates. His occasional leg spin disrupted partnerships. With the bat, he remained unbeaten three times.

The strikes against Pakistan (105th) and Bangladesh (88th) were noticed. Jaiswal had solid support from Saxena, the other opening player, who remained undefeated against New Zealand (52) and Pakistan (59).

Tyagi, who has a deadly Yorker, ran through the batsmen. The fast right-hand bowler from Uttar Pradesh ended the cup with 11 gates, including a 4/24 win against Australia. The damage started with the game in Japan when he won three for ten. He only kept the momentum to get two more against Pakistan in the semi-finals.

In the final, he played five extras, but ended with 33 runs in his quota of 10 overs, including two virgins. He was unlucky not to have a wicket. Even he will wear the Royals jersey in the IPL.

Faster and flatter, with a malicious shot, Bishnoi dominated the cup with 17 gates – the highest in the tournament and the highest of all Indians in the history of the U-19 World Cup.

Ravi Bishnoi dominated the World Cup with 17 gates, – ICC

In three games, he won with four wins – 4: 5 against Japan, 4: 30 against New Zealand and 4: 30 against Bangladesh in the final, albeit in an inferior situation. Indeed, the first spell of Leggie Bangladesh almost suffocated, but the boys held their nerves to play it out. The world will see more of Bishnoi if he chooses Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

A special mention for Atharva Ankolekar, who scored a brave 55th win against Australia in seventh place in the 3-28 win over New Zealand. It could be a practical all-rounder for the future.

