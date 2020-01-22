advertisement

Airlines may soon be able to repress cats, rabbits, and all animals other than dogs that passengers attempt to bring with them into the cabin.

The United States Department of Transportation has announced plans to tighten rules for service animals. The biggest change would be that only dogs that are trained to assist passengers with psychiatric needs would be eligible.

Airlines claim that the number of service animals has increased dramatically in recent years and have lobbied to tighten the rules. They also imposed their own restrictions in response to passengers who show up at the airport with pigs, pheasants, turkeys, snakes, and other unusual pets.

The American airline group welcomed the stricter rules. Industry officials believe that hundreds of thousands of passengers scam the system each year claiming to need their pet for emotional support. These people avoid airline pet fees, which are usually over $ 100 each way.

“Airlines want all passengers and crew to have a safe and comfortable flight experience, and we are confident that the proposed rule will go a long way to ensuring a safer and healthier experience for everyone,” said Nicholas Calio, President of Airlines for America.

The flight attendants had also pushed to control support animals and were happy with the changes proposed on Wednesday.

“We hope that the days of Noah’s Ark in the air are over,” said Sara Nelson, president of the Flight Attendant Association. The union leader said that untrained pets injured some of its members.

Groups of veterans have sided with the airlines, claiming that a boom in untrained dogs and other animals is threatening their ability to fly with well-trained service dogs. Last year, more than 80 veterans and disability groups approved the ban on untrained emotional support animals in airline cabins.

Ministry officials said in a briefing with journalists that they were proposing changes to ensure flight safety. They also said that some passengers had abused the current rules.

The public will have 60 days to comment on the proposed changes, and they may take effect at any time thereafter.

The Department of Transport offers a narrow definition of a service animal – it would be a dog that is trained to help a person with a physical or other disability. Currently, passengers are allowed to bring many other animals if they have a note from a health care professional that they need the animal for emotional support.

The proposal would ban airlines from banning certain types of dog breeds – Delta Air Lines prohibits pit bulls, for example – but airline workers could refuse to board any animal they consider a threat to dogs. ‘other people.

It would also prevent the current practice of many airlines from requiring pet owners to complete documents 48 hours in advance. A department official said the practice can harm people with disabilities by preventing them from bringing their service dogs on last-minute trips.

The proposal would also end the rarely seen use of miniature horses as service animals, although an official at the Ministry of Transport has indicated that the agency is ready to reconsider this provision.

Airlines may also require that service animals be kept on a leash or under a harness and that they fit in space for their driver’s feet. They could limit passengers to two service animals each, although it’s not clear how often this happens under current rules.

