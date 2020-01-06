advertisement

The U.S. military wrote to Iraq on Monday that it would leave the country and reposition the armed forces over the next few days and weeks, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter was sent after an American drone attack that killed Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

It was not immediately clear whether all 5,000 US troops in Iraq would leave the country.

Several helicopters were heard flying over Baghdad on Monday evening. It was not immediately clear whether this was a related development. The letter said that coalition forces would use helicopters to evacuate.

The authenticity of the letter, which was directed to the combined joint operations of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense in Baghdad, was independently confirmed by an Iraqi military source. A Pentagon spokesman said he could not immediately confirm the authenticity of the letter.

In Tehran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wept on Monday at Soleimani’s funeral for mourning with hundreds of thousands of mourners on the streets of the Iranian capital. He was killed by a U.S. drone at Baghdad Airport on Friday, under the orders of President Donald Trump.

“Sir, given the sovereignty of the Republic of Iraq and at the request of the Iraqi Parliament and Prime Minister, the CJTF-OIR will be repositioning its forces in the coming days and weeks to prepare for further movement.” Letter specified.

It was signed by U.S. Marine Corps Brigade General William Seely III, the commander of the U.S.-led military coalition against the Islamic State.

CJTF-OIR stands for Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve.

“We respect your sovereign decision to order our departure,” the letter said.

Iran’s call for US forces to withdraw from the region picked up on Sunday when the Iraqi parliament passed a resolution calling on all foreign troops to leave the country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi told the US Ambassador to Baghdad on Monday that both nations had to implement the resolution, the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement. There was no timeline.

The letter said: “During this time there will be an increase in helicopter flights in and around Baghdad’s International Zone (IZ).”

The International Zone is the official name of the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad, which houses government buildings and foreign missions. – Reuters

