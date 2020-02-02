advertisement

SEOUL – The U.S. Military Command in South Korea announced that it has introduced a 14-day self-quarantine for all troops who recently traveled to China. An outbreak of a new corona virus in this country could affect military readiness.

The United States Forces Korea (USFK) said it does not know of any troops located in China’s most affected provinces and that its quarantine measures are a precautionary measure.

advertisement

“The USFK continues to emphasize that the overall risk for the USFK personnel remains low, but that the implemented quarantine measures have been taken as a precautionary measure to reduce the risk for the USFK population,” said a statement by the command.

We take precautionary measures and implement a self-quarantine for service members returning from mainland China to South Korea from midday on January 19. The overall risk for USFK employees remains low. https://t.co/jCIaAoGl2i

– U.S. Armed Forces Korea (@USForcesKorea), February 2, 2020

Below you will find information on USFK’s directed self-quarantine for US service members. Please note that the USFK Novel Coronavirus 24-hour hotline is available at Brian D. Allgood Community Hospital at 050-3337-2556 or DSN 737-2556. pic.twitter.com/PFwM9houpM

– U.S. Armed Forces Korea (@USForcesKorea), February 2, 2020

The directive only applies to U.S. troops, but the command encouraged military family members, Department of Defense civilians, contractors, and other similar voluntary steps.

In another statement on Saturday, USFK commander Robert Abrams said the military considered the new virus a minor threat, but was watching the spread closely.

“We must do our best to prevent the spread, as this will have a significant impact on our willingness to fight tonight!” He wrote.

South Korea reported three more confirmed cases of the new virus on Sunday, bringing the total to 15 in the country. Another 87 people are tested for possible infections.

By Josh Smith

advertisement