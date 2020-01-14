advertisement

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Democratic-led House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday to send formal impeachment charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, lawmakers said Tuesday, deciding to begin Trump’s trial as soon as this week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a party meeting that she will also name the team of Democrats “managers” who will lead Trump’s prosecution in court, said Democratic congressman Henry Cuellar.

The House impeached Trump last month on allegations of abuse of power by pressuring Ukraine to announce an inquiry into his Democratic rival Joe Biden and to obstruct Congress.

But Pelosi has delayed sending the charges to the Senate in an unsuccessful attempt to get House Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to agree to include new witness testimony that could be detrimental to the Republican president.

The Senate is expected to release Trump, as no Republican has voiced support for his removal, a move that would require a two-thirds majority.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and dismissed his opposition as a partisan attempt to undo his victory in the 2016 election as he tries to win re-election in November.

A Wednesday vote will allow the Senate to begin trial on Thursday afternoon, though the first few days will be consumed with homework such as sworn to members and officially reading the two impeachment charges. Lawmakers will likely not hear the opening arguments until early next week.

“We’re going to think about a 10-minute debate and vote it out and then send it all out. And the Senate judgment, I think, will start next week,” Cuellar said.

The 1999 ousting trial of then-President Bill Clinton lasted five weeks. If the Senate runs its trial along these lines, as Republican McConnell has suggested, it would mean lawmakers would still consider accusing the president while the first nominee contests for the 2020 presidential election were underway in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Democrats want current and former White House officials like former National Security Adviser John Bolton to testify, but McConnell has yet to say definitively how the Republican-controlled Senate will conduct the trial.

He has not pledged to allow any new witnesses or documents in the process and may instead steer the process towards a speedy release. He has left open the possibility of deciding on the witness’s testimony later in the trial.

Chambers Democrats have said Pelosi could nominate up to 10 lawmakers as managers to argue the case against Trump, including House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who headed the impeachment investigation, and House Judiciary Committee chairman , Jerrold Nadler.

(Reporting by David Morgan and Richard Cowan; writing by Alistair Bell; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

