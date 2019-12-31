advertisement

Dozens of supporters of the Iraqi Shiite militia broke into the US embassy in Baghdad after breaking a door and storming in with tear gas and gunfire.

A local reporter saw flames rising from the grounds and at least three US soldiers on the roof of the embassy.

It is not clear what caused a fire in the reception area near the site’s parking lot.

Hundreds of people turned to the embassy after American airstrikes killed 25 fighters from an Iranian-backed Shiite militia.

US President Donald Trump accused Iran of “orchestrating” the attack and said he would hold Tehran responsible.

“Iran killed an American contractor and injured many. We have replied strongly and will always do so. Iran is now planning an attack on the US embassy in Iraq. You will be held fully responsible. We also expect Iraq to use its armed forces to protect the embassy, ​​and have communicated this, ”Trump said in a Twitter post.

The US State Department and the White House did not immediately respond to a request to comment on whether the American ambassador and other embassy staff had been evacuated from the embassy site in the Iraqi capital.

The U.S. military launched a strike on Kataeb’s Iran-backed Hezbollah militia on Sunday, a retaliation against an American contractor in a missile attack on an Iraqi military base that the group has been accused of.

Under the call “Down, Down, USA”, the crowd had previously raised yellow militia flags and mocked the embassy’s security guards, who had remained behind the windows in the gate’s reception area.

They sprayed graffiti on the wall and windows in red to support the Kataeb Hezbollah militia. Hundreds of angry demonstrators, some in militia uniforms, set up tents in front of the embassy.

As the mood rose, the mob set fire to three caravans that were used by security guards along the embassy wall. Tuesday’s incident happened after mourners and supporters held funerals for militia fighters killed in a quarter of Baghdad. Then they marched into the heavily fortified green zone and continued until they reached the sprawling U.S. Embassy there.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the strikes on Sunday had spread the message that the United States would not tolerate Iranian actions that endanger the lives of Americans.

agencies

