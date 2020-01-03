advertisement

GUATEMALA CITY – US President’s Administration Donald Trump increased Guatemalan deportations in 2019, doubling the number of migrants sent from the United States a decade ago, migration data from the Central American country showed.

Trump has cracked down on illegal immigration in a major policy focus and has continued to tighten the issue in the run-up to the November US presidential election.

Last year, the United States deported 54,547 people to Guatemala with 486 flights, the highest since at least 2007, according to data from the Guatemala Migration Institute. In 2009, the year that Trump’s Democratic predecessor Barack Obama took office, there were 27,222 evictions.

“We associate growth with United States migration policies,” Alejandra Mena, a spokeswoman for the Guatemalan Migration Institute, told Reuters. She said she expected 2020 to follow a similar pattern.

There were more than 400,000 evictions in Guatemala over the decade to 2019, the institute records show.

Evictions increased steadily in the first two terms of Obama’s two terms as president, peaking at 51,157 in 2014, and then declined sharply the following year.

In 2017, the year Trump took office, 32,833 Guatemalans were expelled from the United States. Next year’s evictions increased to 51,376.

In July, the Trump administration brokered an agreement with the Guatemalan government, allowing US immigration officials to send asylum seekers to the U.S.-Mexico border to seek asylum instead.

The US Department of Homeland Security’s acting interim secretary, Ken Cuccinelli, said the agreement could apply to Mexicans and other nationalities as well.

Under the program, 40 asylum seekers from El Salvador and Honduras have so far been sent to Guatemala.

Most people caught trying to enter the United States illegally come from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

As of 2017, about 1.4 million people originating in Guatemala have lived in the United States, according to a recent analysis by the Pew Research Center. (Reporting by Jeff Abbott; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Dave Graham and Leslie Adler)

