advertisement

(ABC News) – A 22-year-old US Army Reserve soldier serving in Syria has died as a result of a vehicle rollover.

Spc. Antonio Moore, according to the army, was in charge of clearing the line in Operation Inherent Resolve in the East Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor on Friday. It was his first assignment.

advertisement

Wilmington, North Carolina-born Moore joined the army in 2017 as a combat engineer. He was assigned to the 346th Engineer Company, the 363d Engineer Battalion, and the 411th Engineer Brigade in Knightdale, North Carolina.

Approximately 750 soldiers are in Eastern Syria, The Associated Press said, citing military officials.

“The 363rd Engineer Battalion is deeply saddened by the loss of Spec. Antonio Moore, ”said Lieutenant Colonel Ian Doiron, commander of the 363rd Engineer Battalion, in a statement on Saturday. “Antonio was one of the best in our formation. He is missed by everyone who has served with him. We will now focus on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice. “

Moore’s awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon. He is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and a sister.

The accident is being investigated.

advertisement