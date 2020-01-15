advertisement

To counter opponents like Russia and China, the U.S. Army will transform its cyber operations branch into an information warfare command, a leading U.S. general said.

General James McConville, army chief of staff, announced plans on January 14 at a panel discussion and said his cyber command would be modernized and converted to the Army Information Warfare Command, the Washington Examiner reported.

advertisement

McConville said the army now recognizes the importance of information operations and plans to fight “superpower” opponents.

“Our cyber command will become an information warfare command,” said McConville, adding that the service will create “cyber ranges” and digital operations to help soldiers train.

“We will use virtual reality, augmented reality, so that our soldiers can train on missions before they actually have to go,” said McConville.

McConville hopes the U.S. Army will transition from an army in the industrial age to an army in the digital age by 2028, the news agency reported. However, information-related activities are expected to move from Fort Belvoir, Virginia to Fort Gordon, Georgia in the spring.

Soldiers are led to find out their opponent’s deception tactics by analyzing tons of information in cyberspace.

“There is this old saying,” Generals always try to wage the last war, “McConville said.” Well, we are not. We want to win the next war. “

A Pentagon official announced on January 10 that the army is planning to deploy two special forces to the Pacific over the next two years, capable of carrying out information, electronics, cyber, and missile operations against Beijing.

Secretary of the US Army, Ryan McCarthy, said at an event in Washington on Friday, “The Army is strengthening our presence and disposition in the Pacific. China will prove to be a strategic threat to America. “

The units, called multi-domain task forces, would help neutralize some of the skills that China and Russia already have. McCarthy said the units could be equipped with long-range precision weapons, hypersonic missiles, precision attack missiles, electronic warfare, and cyber capabilities without specifying locations.

“The US Army with modernized weapons” in the region “is changing the way of calculating and creating dilemmas for potential opponents,” said McCarthy.

“China has miniaturized global habits,” he said, referring to China’s small island fortress in the South China Sea.

“Nothing comes close to the effect of boots on the floor, standing shoulder to shoulder with our colleagues, crouching over plans or walking through the jungle together,” he added.

Reuters contributed to this report.

advertisement