At least 30 Edmontonians are believed to be among the 63 Canadians who died after crashing a Ukrainian passenger flight just minutes after departing from Tehran airport yesterday.

According to Payman Parseyan, a member of the Iranian-Canadian community in Edmonton, 27 Iranian-Canadians were on the Ukrainian International Airlines Flight PS752.

Among the 63 dead were two University of Alberta professors, married and with their two daughters.

Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand – both professors at the engineering faculty – and their two daughters, Daria and Dorina, died in the plane crash, according to Masoud Ardakani of the University of Alberta.

Parseyan went on to tell CBC Radio that flying was not an organized trip, and the large number of Iranian-Canadians in flight was a coincidence, due to the inability of international students to travel to the United States, which made them take European connections.

Parseyan says a small group of about 100 people has pledged to help arrange the families of the victim.

“The Edmonton Iranian community is not Canada’s largest Iranian community, but we are working together to ensure that all community members are supported during this difficult time.”

“A lot of people were expecting their friends and family members to come back … [and] knew well what flight they were on,” Parseyan said.

Parseyan told a story about a man who called in disbelief to ask if he could have had another flight to Kiev.

“He called and said, ‘Hey, is there any chance of getting a second flight to Kyiv, that’s a mistake? That can’t be true.’ He’s destroyed.”

