United Nations / WASHINGTON – US Secretary General Antonio Guterres is “deeply concerned” that North Korea has indicated it could resume nuclear and missile tests, a U.N. spokesman said. Wednesday.

“The Secretary-General is very hopeful that the tests will not resume, in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions. Non-proliferation remains a fundamental pillar of global nuclear security and must be preserved,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said this week that there was no longer any basis for Pyongyang to be bound by a self-declared moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missiles and nuclear bomb testing, and that a “new strategic weapon” would be introduced in the near future.

“Diplomatic engagement is the only way to lasting peace,” Dujarric also said.

U.S. President Donald Trump – who in 2018 became the first American leader to meet with a North Korean leader – said after Kim’s words that the leader had signed a denuclearization contract and Trump thought Kim was a “man of to his word. “

Trump has repeatedly pointed to the moratorium, set since 2017, as a sign that his policy of engagement with North Korea was working.

Kim has complained that the United States has continued joint military exercises with South Korea, adopted advanced weapons and imposed sanctions while making “gang-like demands”.

Last month, Pyongyang warned Washington of a “potential Christmas gift” after Kim gave the United States until the end of the year to propose new concessions in talks on his country’s nuclear arsenal.

North Korean experts said Kim’s remarks – made during a two-hour plenary address – were likely to be directed at his party, the military and government officials in North Korea, preparing the country for another period of economic hardship while prepares for a long stalemate with the United States.

“The highlights, almost certainly, were not headlines about weapons development or a possible resumption of testing,” said Robert Carlin, a North Korean expert at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington.

“It means preparing the economy and people for a long-term confrontation with the US,” he said, adding that the message “is no longer working to ease sanctions, but wanting to live under them.” (Reporting by Michelle Nichols and Valerie Volcovici; Additional reporting by Jeff Mason and David Brunstromm; Writing by Amanda Becker; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

