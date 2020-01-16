advertisement

AMMAN / GENEVA – About 350,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, have fled a renewed Russian-backed offensive in the province held by the Idlib opposition since early December, and have sought refuge in border areas near Turkey, it said Thursday. United Nations.

The humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate as a result of “escalating” hostilities, the US Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest situation report.

Russian jets and Syrian artillery have hit cities and villages in recent weeks in a renewed attack backed by pro-Iranian militias and aimed at clearing the opposition.

advertisement

“This latest wave of displacement compounds an already grave humanitarian situation on the ground in Idlib,” David Swanson, Syria-based U.N. regional spokesman for Syria, told Reuters.

Russian and Syrian planes resume bombardment of civilian areas in the opposition enclave two days after an agreed ceasefire between Turkey and Russia officially began on Sunday.

Karen AbuZayd, a US war crimes investigator in Syria, told reporters in Geneva that many of the destroyed or closed schools in opposition-held areas are now being used as shelters for people fleeing violence.

The latest wave of evacuees comes to the nearly 400,000 people who fled earlier fighting for the safety of camps near the Turkish border, U.N. officials say.

Paulo Pinheiro, chairman of the US Commission on Syrian Inquiry, told reporters Thursday that many uprooted families now in makeshift camps were passing food and water.

The latest offensive has drawn a Russian-led military campaign into heavily populated parts of Idlib province, where nearly 3 million people have been stranded, according to the United Nations.

Rescuers and residents said Thursday that Russian and Syrian planes struck the devastated city of Maarat al-Numan. It is one of the main urban centers in the province and lies on a major rebel-held highway.

The Iranian-backed army and militias are advancing toward the city. Seizing it would be a strategic gain in the current campaign, whose purpose is also to regain control of the major trade arteries important to Syria’s devastated economy.

On Wednesday at least 21 civilians were killed in heavy air strikes, including 19 people who died when the bomb went down in a crowded downtown Idlib, the provincial capital. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi Editing by Toby Chopra and Frances Kerry)

advertisement