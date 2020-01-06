advertisement

DUBAI – U.N. World Food Program. has resumed grinding wheat for food aid for a starving population in Yemen after a halt in late December due to shelling damage, the agency said Monday.

The December 26 artillery fire damaged WFP grain stores in the Red Sea Mills, located on the front line in the port city of Yemen, Hodeidah.

The mill resumed on Dec. 30, the WFP said in a statement.

Mills and silos have become a focal point of the conflict in Hodeidah, where the United Nations is trying to implement a ceasefire and withdrawal of troops agreed a year ago at the Stockholm peace talks.

The Mills of Sea Red lie at the forefront between forces loyal to President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi’s internationally recognized government and those of the Iranian-affiliated Houthi militia.

The stores were off limits for about six months by the end of 2018 and in danger of decay until the WFP negotiated access in February and began clearing and grinding what had enough grain to feed 3.7 million people in a month.

So far, over 4,500 tonnes have been collected in flour and shipped, the statement said.

The war has hit Yemeni food supplies and millions of people are at risk of starvation in what aid agencies describe as one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.

Yemen has been trapped in nearly five years of conflict since the Houthi movement ousted the Hadi government from power in the capital, Sanaa, in late 2014, triggering an intervention in 2015 by a Saudi-led military coalition in an effort to restore its government.

The United Nations has tried to resume political negotiations to end a war that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed millions to the brink of starvation.

One year from the Stockholm agreement, U.N.-brokered talks. between the warring parties in Hodeidah so far have failed to achieve a full troop withdrawal and ceasefire. (Writing by Lisa Barrington Editing by Mark Heinrich)

