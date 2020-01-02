advertisement

U-Haul said it will stop hiring people who use nicotine in the 21 states where companies can consider using tobacco when making decisions.

The company has 30,000 employees in the United States and Canada. The policy does not apply to current employees who smoke or use nicotine in any other way. And the new rule does not apply to applicants in most states.

But 21 states allow an employer to refuse to hire someone based on their nicotine use, according to the company, and it will implement the policy in those states from February 1.

The states are Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. The company’s headquarters are in Phoenix.

“We have invested heavily in the well-being of our team members,” said a statement from Jessica Lopez, U-Haul’s chief of staff. “Nicotine products are addictive and pose a number of serious health risks. This policy is a responsible step in promoting a culture of well-being at U-Haul, with the aim of helping our team members on their health journey. “

People looking for jobs at U-Haul in those states will see statements regarding the nicotine-free personnel policy for job applications and will be questioned about nicotine use. In most of those states, applicants must agree to submit to nicotine screening to be eligible for work. Of those 21 states, only Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Washington prohibit nicotine use testing.

The company already had a smoking ban for its 167,000 trucks that it rents out to customers.

