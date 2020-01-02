advertisement

A well-known truck and trailer rental company has announced plans to ban interviewing and hiring nicotine users, including people using electronic cigarettes and steaming products.

U-Haul International adopted the nicotine-free policy set to take effect February 1 in more than 20 states where the company operates, the Arizona Republic announced on Wednesday.

advertisement

These states include Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

People employed before the policy takes effect will not be affected, company officials said.

U-Haul International employs about 4,000 people in Arizona, where the company is based, and 30,000 across the U.S. and Canada, officials said.

In each of the 21 states, it is legal not to hire people who use nicotine, company officials said. Employers in 17 states are also legally allowed to test for nicotine, officials said.

U-Haul International has not sued if it would conduct tests, officials said.

The company expects that nicotine-free employment policy will help create a healthier corporate culture, officials said. The new policy will focus on the health of team members and employees, while also reducing healthcare costs, company officials said.

Company executives encourage employees not to use nicotine by waiving a required wellness fee, officials said. The company does not require tobacco users to pay a premium for health care insurance, Republic reported.

The company said it has made efforts to encourage health and wellness, including being involved in a new conference and fitness center in Arizona and implementing various fitness and wellness programs.

Some hospitals and other health businesses have implemented nicotine hiring policies, company officials said.

Alaska Airlines has had policy since 1985 to address the health care costs and health consequences, officials said. In addition, the airline has expressed the difficulty of smoking on airplanes and in locations around airports, officials said.

READ READING: The first steam related illness reported in Alberta

Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement