advertisement

Former Bad Boy Records star My $ e go off-off. The hip-hop veteran showed up to call his longtime mentor and former boss Diddy on unfair commercial practices during its transition to the emblematic label.

Key facts: On Friday, Mason Betha visited his social media pages and did not hesitate to spill all kinds of tea on Puff Daddy.

Key details: Last weekend, Diddy shared his problems with the Grammys who don’t celebrate and properly recognize black music.

advertisement

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mY7SJqLp49Q (/ integrated)

Wait, there is more: A few nights ago, the Maybach Music Group Meek Mill went on Twitter to keep the 100 on the music business with a heartless approach to young black artists.

Wassup with all these men from DIFFERENT RACE got all these young black children into slave contracts in the music industry? Come see us, you need help solving your #DC X #ROCNATION situation, it’s literally flying now, we’ve found something we can enrich!

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) January 28, 2020

Before you leave: In December 2019, Meek said Twitter followers are now the best time to become a millionaire.

We, at the easiest time to become a millionaire… let’s not be weird, let’s go !!!

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 23, 2019

What about the big companies that take the children from the ghetto and make them sign their lives for a little money? Ima ask lawyers to break some of these offers by offering these children

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

It’s like the enlightened industry…. so it’s on lit .. it’s 2 different things

– Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 20, 2019

advertisement