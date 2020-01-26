advertisement

England celebrated an eight-wicket win over Nigeria here on Saturday in the final game of Group D of the ICC U-19 World Championship.

All-rounder George Hill, who played his first game of the tournament, ended the game 4 to 12 to help England beat Nigeria by 58 to 27.5 overs.

England chased the goalkeeper Sam Young, who ended the game with a six and struck 64 for two with just eleven overs.

Nigeria decided to hit first, but the English sailors reduced it to 19 for 3 minutes before they could cheaply throw them out.

The off-spinner Hamidullah Qadri also took four gates.

In another Group D game in Bloemfontein, South Africa defeated the United Arab Emirates with 23 rounds using the Duckworth / Lewis method and posted a quarter-final with Bangladesh.

In a Group A game in Potchefstroom, Japan slumped against Sri Lanka with 43 opponents.

In a match reduced to 22 overs per team, Sri Lanka chose the bowl game and only needed 18.3 overs to fight their way through the Japanese lineup and 8.3 overs to complete the pursuit.

Four days after India won for 41, none of the Japanese bats had hit double digits.

Zimbabwe defeated Scotland in a Group C encounter by eight gates, which was reduced to over 42 points due to rain.

