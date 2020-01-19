advertisement

With an impressive performance, crowned by disciplined bowling, defending champion India celebrated a 90-race victory over Sri Lanka in a first group game of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday.

India scored the first time with a 4: 297 goal and, after half a century, beat their best batsmen, the opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59 out of 74 balls) and the skipper Priyam Garg (56 out of 72 balls). The Vice-Captain Dhruv Jurel (52 of 48 balls) and the later all-rounder Siddhesh Veer (44 of 27 balls and 2/34 of six overs) made significant contributions and achieved almost 300 runs.

MATCHING HIGHLIGHTS

The bowlers then kept the batsmen under control in Lanka and played them out for 207 in 45.2 overs.

The fast bowler Kartik Tyagi (1/27 in 7.2 overs), who already has a multi-core IPL contract, was the most impressive when he repeatedly broke the 140 km / h mark. The opposing batsmen found it difficult to deal with his short ball.

Leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi (2/44 in 10 overs), who wears the colors of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, showed good control and did not let the batsmen get away.

Left-wing sailor Akash Singh (2/29 in 9 overs) brought the ball back into the right hand, with competing skipper Nipun Dananjaya (50) being the only batsman who felt comfortable in the middle.

“I would rate this performance 9 out of 10, although we could have scored 320 points, but I’m happy with the overall boys’ show,” said Skipper Garg after the game.

The track was a little slower when Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena (23) set the opening position to 66.

Jaiswal punished the loose balls with elegant punches and hit eight fours.

There were no large stalls, but stable ones that kept the momentum going. The most consistent batsman in India, NT Tilak Verma (46 of 53 balls), ran hard between the wickets and added 46 with Jaiswal before the former was released.

Skipper Garg, alongside Tilak, the most experienced first-class player of the tournament, added a Run-a-Ball 59.

Garg, who had three boundaries, was accompanied by Jurel for a stand with 63 runs for the fourth wicket, which brought the score to 232.

However, we would like to thank Veer, who successfully used the long grip on a stand of 65 runs with 7.2 overs with Jurel.

Veer hit six fours and a six in an attempt that also had cheeky shots and bends.

