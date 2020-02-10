advertisement

Bangladesh won its first U-19 World Championship with a 3-wicket win over India in the final on Sunday. Captain Akbar Ali scored a tricky chase of 173 with a 77-Ball 43. Bangladesh won with 23 balls after the goal was corrected to 170 after a brief pause in the rain in 46 overs.

When the Bangladeshi boys made history, few players on either team came close to striking at the end of the game, and India coach Paras Mhambrey was seen telling his boys to stay calm as the opposing Pacer Shoriful Islam Expletive swore camera.

The clash has led to reactions between fans on Twitter, with some claiming that Indian players have not been able to control their emotions, while a video shows one of the Bangladeshi players celebrating wildly in front of their opposition after Rakibul Hasan had the winning results ,

Commentator Harsha Bhogle also spoke about the incident, saying that the boards must ensure that players show respect for the opponent.

The only thing I want young cricketers to pick up is to shake hands with the opponent once the competition is over. It is one of the enduring aspects of our game and cannot be ignored. I hope that the BCCI and BCB feel the need to bring the point home to their players

– Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 10, 2020

India’s captain Priyam Garg described the aggressive anniversary of the players in Bangladesh as “dirty” after their first title triumph at the U19 World Cup.

“We were easy going. We think it’s an integral part of the game – you win some and you lose some. But your reaction was dirty. I think it shouldn’t have happened. But it’s okay,” Garg was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo ,

His counterpart Ali apologized on behalf of his teammates.

“It shouldn’t happen as a teenager. In every position, in every way, we have to show respect for the opponent, we have to show respect for the game. Cricket is known as a gentleman game. So I say I am sorry for my team “Said Ali.

India manager Anil Patel said that the ICC took the aggressive celebrations of Bangladeshi players after their triumph at the World Cup seriously and would review the footage of the last few minutes of the game.

