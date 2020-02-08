advertisement

Defending champion India is the favorite for the fifth U19 World Championship title on Sunday, but Bangladesh faces a tough battle in a purely Asian final.

If the Indian squad for the 2018 edition like Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill, who are expected to play for the senior team, did the exploits of openers Yashasvi Jaiswal, spinner Ravi Bishnoi and Pacer Kartik Tyagi in the current edition, they stars overnight.

READ |

Meet the finalists of the U-19 World Cup: A look at the Indian team

advertisement

Regardless of what happens in the final on Sunday, India has reaffirmed the fact that it is the undisputed leader among U19 citizens and that the cricket structure developed by BCCI works better than any other body in the world.

India, which beat archrival Pakistan by 10 goals in the semi-finals on Tuesday, are in their seventh final since 2000 when they won the trophy for the first time.

Jaiswal is the top run getter of the tournament with 312 runs in five games. Photo: PTI

Nevertheless, success at the U-19 level does not guarantee success at the highest level, as not all players have the opportunity to play for India. Some lose their way, as Unmukt Chand did after leading India to the title in 2012.

His career promised so much back then, but now it is time for him to fight for eleventh place on the Uttarakhand Ranji Trophy team after relocating his base from Delhi last year.

Only the exceptionally talented players like Shaw and Gill have made their dreams come true, as the competition is getting tougher in ever-improving Indian cricket.

India is probably the only team to have a new squad in every U-19 World Cup. Since there is no shortage of talent and there is an adequate structure, the talent continues to grow.

“The fact that we allow a cricketer to take part in the U-19 World Cup only once is an important reason for the team’s success. While most teams have cricketers who played in the previous edition,” said India’s U -19 field coach Abhay Sharma PTI from Potchefstroom.

READ |

India vs. Bangladesh, U-19 World Cup final: head-to-head

“It only shows that the system is flourishing under the visionary leadership of Rahul Dravid (NCA boss). We also thank the BCCI for other teams wanting to follow our structure. “

On the way to the mega event, Indian stallions played about 30 games in different parts of the world. In order to get used to the South African situation, they played a square series there before contesting their World Cup start against Sri Lanka.

Bishnoi is India’s best wicket taker with 13 types of scalp. Photo: PTI

In the final, India meets Bangladesh, a team that has also taken advantage of careful planning since its quarter-final loss in the 2018 edition.

Even though the Indian team led by Priyam Garg was ahead in the tri-series in England and the Asian Cup last year, Bangladesh has always come up with a fight, and field coach Sharma expects it will be no different on Sunday.

“They are a very good team. There is a lot of mutual respect. I can tell you that, ”he said.

READ |

India’s U-19 coach Mhambrey discusses the way to the World Cup final

Considering its first final, it’s a bigger game for Bangladesh. If it wins, it’s a sweet revenge on the subcontinental giant who has managed to tame Bangladesh in close encounters like the 2018 Nidahas Trophy finals and the 2016 World T20 group game.

“We don’t want to put unwanted pressure on. India is a very good site. We have to play our A game and do well in all three divisions. Our fans love their cricket very much. I would like to tell them that they will continue to support us,” Bangladeshi skipper Akbar Ali said after the semi-final victory over New Zealand.

advertisement