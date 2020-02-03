advertisement

Dan Mousley scored a century before Lewis Goldsworthy scored five goals when England won the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup Plate Trophy after defeating Sri Lanka with 152 runs in Benoni on Monday.

England drove on Mousley’s 135 ball 111 and made a 279 for seven of his 50 overs. Then Goldsworthy returned with impressive numbers of 5 against 21 and prevailed against Sri Lanka for 127.

England dominated from the start with the perfectly matched Mousley bin, backed by brilliant half centuries by Jack Haynes (68) and Joey Evison (59).

Evison’s 45-ball stroke contained four limits and three maximum strikes for a six.

The Seamer Dilum Thilakarathna (two for 39) and Dilshan Madushanka (two for 41) were the favorites for bowling in Sri Lanka.

The Asian nation quickly scored goals in pursuit of the goal, but lost the gates at regular intervals, with most of the top-ranked players back in the hut up to 14th and the score was 79 for five.

Unlike 66 from Ravindu Rashantha – with 286 runs the currently leading runscorer of the tournament – Kamil Mishara (15) got the second best score.

Goldsworthy, the off-spinner, was the main destroyer when England succeeded in winning the plate and finishing the competition in ninth place overall.

“It was my first international century for England. I love it. I had started before but never started,” said Mousley.

“It was disappointing that we didn’t qualify for the Super League. After losing to Australia, everyone was defeated, but we’re happy to have won silver.”

