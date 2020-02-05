advertisement

It was literally a walk through the park for the Indian under-19 team. While Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrated an unbeaten century, the stallions defeated Pakistan with 10 wins and reached the third U19 World Cup final in a row.

When the players celebrated the win, the team’s head coach, Paras Mhambrey, admitted that he had not expected such a one-sided semi-final.

“Frankly, nobody will (expect) that, especially if it’s a semi-final with Pakistan. It is a tough opponent. What we definitely knew was that it was going to be a tough and competitive game. What we made of it was different, ”he said late Tuesday to Potchefstroom sports star.

In an interview, the experienced trainer talked about the team’s preparations, the final on Sunday and the way forward.

A clash between India and Pakistan is always exciting, but it was a one-sided affair for the Indian team. Did you expect such an easy win in the semi-finals?

You want you to prepare in a certain way, and every team does. And this feeling of preparation was nothing else. But as it turned out, of course, the credit has to go to the guys who really did the plans and ended the game. Obviously the bowlers did the job for us. It was definitely a good wicket to hit first. I thought it would definitely be a wicket over 250 and in that sense I would have bundled Pakistan for 172 – the bowlers did really well.

Everyone contributed to the fact that there was no going back, and then you know that the games with low scores can sometimes be tricky. But here the openers (Yashasvi Jaiswal and Divyaansh Saxena) showed a lot of maturity in how they dealt with things and how they made progress. I’m really happy to see that.

The boys did well, but a semi-final is always a challenge. What advice did you give the players after losing the throw?

I think we definitely talked about what we can control. Throwing was one of the things you can’t control. Even if we won the throw and if you might look the other way, we would have fought, I think we still had to play well. We still had to beat well and play the first 10-over power play and then progress accordingly. The bottom line was that you have to play well and be consistent in all the roles you play. And that was a key. That is the general discussion we have had. We cannot control the throw, but you have to execute it, that was the whole focus. So we had to play well, that was the key.

It was an unforgettable tournament for the bowlers. What has worked for you so far?

We all played together for a long time. The preparation started a year and a half ago. In this sense, these guys played a lot together, understood each other and adapted to their role as we progress. They understand what role they play in the team. And I don’t really have to step in and say, “Oh, you have to do that.” I know the type of discussions we have had during this time. Here it is clear to everyone individually as a player and as a team what roles they have to play and what is needed when. This is where their cleverness and intelligence come into play. The efforts they have made come into play. As support staff, we can always say a lot of things and it ends there. But going out there and being able to execute them under pressure – the credit goes to the boys. They are still 18 or 19 years old, but they are far ahead of their age when it comes to maturity. This is very important.

You talked about team retention, and the tournament has shown that so far. Although Priyam Garg is the captain, the others made sure that they supported him well. If one player has a bad day, the others intervened and delivered. What do you think about that

It is an effort that everyone makes. Nothing happens. What pays off for them is that we played cricket a lot together. We have played many tournaments together, it is simply not the first class cricket, club cricket or domestic cricket that they play. After choosing this type of combination, we knew what the numbers were and who the players we were looking at. We played a lot of cricket. These guys traveled through England, we played against Afghanistan in South Africa, so we played a lot of cricket together. In this sense you also know the person, you start to understand the person very well.

They also understand what this person – Priyam as captain – expects from this person on the team. This is where the whole team spirit comes in, here the whole camaraderie comes into play. Over time we have reached a stage where these guys have faith in each other and understand that at any time one of them is good enough to win the game. You have done it in the past. Everyone here at some point contributed to the team’s victory. It’s really important. Everyone thinks I may have a bad day, but they are the guys who can win the game. The team does not need one or two people. It depends on all 15 members.

Yashasvi Jaiswal beat his first hundred of the U-19 World Championship and sealed the run with a six. – PTI

They were associated with the U-19 national team that won the 2018 World Cup under the captain of Prithvi Shaw. How does this page differ from the last one in terms of skills? This team seems to have more all-rounders …

I think in terms of the team, every team is different every year. It is not easy for anyone to say that we had this or that team. Every team has challenges. This lot (from 2018) also had other challenges. Of course, we also had good players in this team, which we also do in this team. First and foremost, what we have done over time cannot be compared to what the previous team had. The focus is on what we have right now. We have a good combination of good all-rounders and that is actually positive. You have Atharva (Ankolekar), who can bat and bowl. Shubhang Hegde is one of the other guys who is a spinner who can hit at some point. Unfortunately he has no game (after the opening game against Sri Lanka). We have high quality fast bowlers.

With regard to three guys playing right now, Vidya (Vidyadhar Patil) has good support as a fast bowler. So if we believe at some point that we need to replace one of them, we know that Vidya will be able to show up and deliver on site. Many of these people play a lot of cricket. Someone like Priyam played a lot of top class cricket. He performed at this level. Yashasvi (Jaiswal) did that. He recently got a double hundred. So all of these guys also played top-class cricket. So in terms of experience, they have experience. This really helps the team when it comes to the combinations. Sometimes it becomes a challenge if you don’t have players who come in the right combination. This challenge is not here. We have the additional advantage that we have all-rounders in the middle order, so that we can really keep up with two quality spinners. Ravi (Bishnoi) comes in and can hit what he did in the last game. The team really makes up for that.

This is also a great challenge for you as a trainer. Rahul Dravid was the team’s coach in 2018, and now it’s your responsibility. How different is it without Dravid?

This process is something that I’ve obviously worked with for so many years. And that’s something we want to continue from where he left. It’s a big process we’ve gone through so far. So we want to play this game. The focus has never just won, the emphasis is not that big for this level. And I think that’s very clear. With regard to the type of communication we have with each individual, there is pressure to not win. What we want to relieve them of is learning from this level. Because once they reach the next level, it will be a bigger challenge for them.

Indian U-19 coach Paras Mhambrey (right) wanted to continue the process under Rahul Dravid. – K. Murali Kumar

First class cricket is a challenge and it will be difficult and we want to pass it on. And that’s exactly what we did with the last batch, and that’s exactly what we’re doing with this batch. We want to pass on all of the knowledge. As soon as they move away from it and step outside, they can take something with them that they can fall back on. Whatever they have learned from here, in whatever way we can. We follow this process. This is exactly what Rahul did and we follow the same process. The boys really got used to it, they understood it and they really got used to it.

Bangladesh and New Zealand will block their horns in Thursday’s second semi-final. What strategy will the Indian team follow before the final on Sunday?

We are ready for both (the teams). We played New Zealand in the league game. We also played Bangladesh in the Asia Cup. When you reach the final, everything you know will be a difficult game. It is a World Cup final, it will be an important game for everyone. So nothing will really change. We will continue to follow the process as we practice it. We have our own ways and we will focus on it. We want the boys to have fun for the next two days. You worked really hard for this victory. Preparation has been difficult in the past three days. So it’s important that you enjoy it. And let this win. Relax for a few days and then take it from there.

