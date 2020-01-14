advertisement

LOS ANGELES – Tyson Fury leaned into the microphone and gave Deontay Wilder a bold prediction about her difficult rematch.

“You will sleep in two rounds,” said the English master on Monday.

Wilder replied by picking up his own microphone and sniffing it out loud, and ridiculed Fury for his previous problems with drug abuse.

When these two undefeated heavyweights met in downtown Los Angeles on Monday, they landed exactly where they left off in December 2018.

The exciting tie at Staples Center led to a rematch in Las Vegas on February 22nd. Both men claim they expect to win the round of 16 in what is likely to be the much-anticipated heavyweight title fight of recent years.

Although both fighters are familiar with commercial exaggerations, it was a surprise when Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) said he could take Wilder out of the MGM Grand Garden Arena within the first six minutes.

Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KOs), whose unprecedented punch Fury dropped twice in his first fight, is no surprise to a KO prediction. The most memorable moment of the fight was Fury’s breathtaking climb after a fall in round 12 that left him lying flat on his back.

“I’m more prepared than ever,” said Wilder. “I told Fury two years ago that I was going to baptize him, and that’s exactly what I did. Getting up is part of baptism. I told him he would go, “Timber!” And he did just that. This time it’s called unfinished business. He won’t be able to get up again. This time, I’ll turn it off. “

Aside from the charismatic characters of the fighters and their penchant for wild public utterances, this matchup is intriguing, as it compares Fury’s boxing skills – which are impressive to any fighter, let alone a massive heavyweight – against Wilder’s wild punch, which is probably the unsurpassed sport.

Fury almost won the first fight with his impressive movement and activity, but Wilder’s strength proved to be a balance.

Anger would have required a scorecard decision if he hadn’t been knocked down twice, but anger insists that he has to knock out to get a decision in the US.

He even switched coaches and hired a nutritionist to move from coach Ben Davison to Javan Hill, a nephew and student of the late Emmanuel Steward.

“I can’t win a decision here, and I accept that,” said Fury, who won a decision four months ago in Las Vegas. “I’ll go knocking out because I think I haven’t won the fight enough. I need to know. I think it doesn’t count. I have to end the fight.”

Fury believes that he injured Wilder several times in the first fight, but said he “simply didn’t have the gasoline” that would have taken him to a KO. He believes he can find this additional reservoir of strength this time, even if he has to give up the boxing skills that have served him well for most of the first fights.

Wilder strives for a knockout, but also believes that he can win a decision. He also believes the first fight should have been stopped because Fury was cut deep in the face. In fact, Wilder believes that he would have won the first fight on the scorecards if he hadn’t gotten a few early rounds overwhelmed and overwhelmed.

“But if you have devastating powers like me, don’t worry about laps,” said Wilder. “He has to survive 12 laps with me.”

Wilder also suggested that Fury’s bravery masked the British boxer’s concerns about his chin and the ferocity of his American opponent. Wilder refers to Fury’s less than impressive efforts against Swede Otto Wallin in September as a sign of his decline.

“If you get knocked down like this and don’t know how you got on the ground or how you got up, that’s scary,” said Wilder of his fallout in round 12 of Fury. “It’s not just scary for you. It’s scary for your friends and family because they know you go in there with that monster.”

