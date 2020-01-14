advertisement

I am sure that all professional athletes have different options to prepare for major sporting events: eat a lot of protein; take lots of naps; Laps run in your garden …

If you haven’t noticed, I’m not a professional athlete and I have no idea what “preparation” means in this sense. I’m sure it must be kind of helpful to walk around your garden, right?

advertisement

Regardless of how well I do exercise, I never thought that masturbating seven times a day is beneficial in the world of sports. But it has to be, because that’s exactly what Tyson Fury said to prepare for his rematch with Deontay Wilder.

The 31-year-old “Gypsy King” said after the first press conference before the big rematch, which will take place in Las Vegas on February 22nd.

After their first fight ended in a controversial draw on December 1, 2018 – and many were convinced that Fury’s outstanding performance should have worked in his favor – a heavyweight rematch was unlikely.

So it’s obvious that both Fury and Wilder are under pressure to go there and smash it. So much so that the Gypsy King admitted spending a lot of time outside the ring to prepare for the fight.

When asked which methods he tried, the direct heavyweight champion replied: “I masturbate seven times a day! Seven times. To pump my testosterone further. Pumping, pumping, pumping.” The boxer then started Pump It Singing up from Endor like you do.

You can watch part of his interview below:

If it is something that gives me an advantage, I am willing to give it a try. Why not? I have to stay active. Testosterone pumps for this fight. I don’t want the levels to go down.

Fury said he did “many things he hadn’t done before,” including five or six meals a day and eight liters of water. Yikes, I don’t want to imagine how many toilet trips he does … maybe he’s relieved in more ways than one.

Both have fought twice since the first meeting in December 2018. The February match is likely to be another incredibly close fight between two of the sport’s biggest names.

Fury hopes to cause a stir on February 22 and bring Wilder his first loss as a professional boxer.

We just have to wait and see if his tactic works.

advertisement