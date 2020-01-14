advertisement

Tyson Fury predicted that he would take out Deontay Wilder in the second round of their second leg next month. Fury and Wilder will face the highly anticipated rematch against MGM Grand on February 22 after losing their first fight in December 2018.

Not surprisingly, the Briton (29-0-1) believes he will succeed and predicts a knockout from Wilder’s second round. “Deontay knows he was rocked three or four times in the last fight and I didn’t have the gas to get him ready,” he said to a press conference on Monday.

“This time I can turn the screwdriver until it’s gone. You will sleep in two rounds. I still have the same dream about the second round. I play poker and get the second card. It is knocked out.” in round two 100 percent. “

Wilder, the heavyweight WBC title defender, asked in his answer whether Fury really believed in his own comments.

“I mean, that’s what he believes in his heart. That’s what he believes. I always teach people when I speak – I say, speak, believe, accept it,” said the American.

“But the magic of everything is belief, it is belief. And although he says it, I don’t feel in his energy that he believes that he will do it.

“If I feel that he’s nervous, he is very afraid of what happened the first time and I understand. This is boxing, and sometimes fighters have to bring this situation to the fore as if everything was going well and nothing gets past them or hurts them or us. ” I always behave hard and that because of the sport we’re in, but I’m a realist.

“He knows what happened. What you get knocked down and you don’t know how you got there or how you got up, it was God’s grace. That bothers you. It affects not only you, but you too.” The environment also affects your family because they know you are going back in with this monster and you know what it can do.

“It’s not a deed, it’s something I do every time I come out, I knock boys out, every guy I’ve faced has brought him down and this time it won’t be any different.”

