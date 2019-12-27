advertisement

Tyson Fury has announced that his rematch with Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on February 22nd.

The couple’s first fight in December 2018 ended in a controversial draw in which Fury outwitted WBC heavyweight champion Wilder despite two defeats.

The duo will block horns again in the MGM Grand Garden Arena next year.

Fury tweeted: “Let’s go! Watch me do the Deontay Wilder AKA The Big Dosser on February 22nd at MGM Grand Garden Arena.”

The 31-year-old added in a statement: “There is no more ducking and diving. The date is set and the Bomb Squad is about to detonate and the real champion will be crowned as the world pays attention to the most anticipated battle in recent years.

“That is not done for me yet, but on February 22nd this dossier will finally get what it will take and I can hardly wait!”

Wilder tweeted: “After February 22nd, no questions remain.

“I’m going to finish what I started, and this time Tyson_Fury won’t get off the screen that quickly. I have proven myself time and time again and will do it again in February. # WilderFury2. “

