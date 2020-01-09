advertisement

Dr. McKenna Cup holder Tyrone After the narrow victory against Down, Down met a semi-final Armagh in an Athletic Grounds thriller on Wednesday night.

Ronan O’Neill’s one-two win gave Tyrone a 2-8 to 1-7 lead, with Rian O’Neill’s Armagh goal coming straight from a 45 meter free kick.

Niall Sludden added a third goal in the red hand, but the home team returned with a penalty from Stefan Campbell before Rory Grugan shot too late for the third time.

However, two late points in substitute Darren McCurry sealed Tyrones’ place in the past four, dropping Kieran McGeeney’s men out.

LowFootballers secured their place in the last four with a well-deserved eight-point victory Antrim at Páirc Esler.

Barry O’Hagan scored the first goal in the 21st minute and the impressive Corey Quinn scored in the 35th minute after his first attempt was blocked by James McAuley.

Antrim took the lead 2: 8 to 0: 7 during the break and reduced the deficit to 4 in the 52nd minute, but the late goals of down players Liam Kerr, Donal Hughes, Conor Maginn and Daniel Guinness brought Down into the knockout stages.

meanwhile Donegal After a 5-point victory in Section A, he qualified for the semi-final against Monaghan Derry in the Celtic Park.

The first half of this competition was one to forget. Donegal was 0: 4 to 0: 2, but like his opponents offered very little spark in the attack. Michael Langan opened the game after three minutes with a free kick to which Ryan Bell replied after a short time. Donegals Paedar Mogan would score two points before the break and score a huge Emmett Bradley score.

Caolan Ward’s goal in the 56th minute was the decisive goal in the second half when Donegal led to a comfortable win.

Results of the McKenna Cup on Wednesday:

Armagh 3-15 Tyrone 3-18

Down 2-17 Antrim 0-15

Derry 0-8 Donegal 1-10

