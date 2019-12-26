advertisement

Typhoon Ursula leaves a trail of devastation in Mindoro

At least 16 people were killed in the Philippines when typhoon Ursula swept the region on December 24 and 25, local media reported. The Philippine Weather Agency said the storm allowed maximum wind speeds of up to 120 km / h near the center and gusts of up to 150 km / h. “Residents in these areas are advised to take appropriate measures to reduce the potential impact of flooding and rain-related landslides, especially in areas that are considered to be highly to very vulnerable to these dangers,” added the agency. According to ABS-CBN, around 10,000 families fled the area because the storm cut off power, made roads impassable, and destroyed buildings. The storm landed in East Samar on December 24 and had fully passed the Philippines by December 26. This video examines the devastation caused by the typhoon with destroyed homes, dilapidated power lines, and uprooted trees. Emil Andersson, a Swedish songwriter who recorded the footage in San Jose, a community in Occidental Mindoro province, said: “Electricity has been cut across the island, some locations have their own generators, and hopefully the water is out do not develop into a sanitary situation. We are prepared with water and food for at least a few days. “Credit: Emil Andersson via Storyful

