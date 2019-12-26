advertisement

LEYTE, Philippines – A typhoon that struck central Philippines on Christmas Day has killed at least 16 people and caused damage to homes and tourist areas.

Typhoon Phanfone, locally known as Typhoon Ursula, landed for the first time on Tuesday in the eastern province of Samar, with heavy rain and storm tides. It hit the equivalent of a category 1 hurricane, with sustained wind speeds of 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour, with gusts of wind of 195 kilometers (121 miles) per hour.

Phanfone continued to sweep across the islands of the eastern Visayas region, southern Luzon and western Visayas on Wednesday, overthrowing electricity pylons and trees, breaking down roofs, damaging homes and causing widespread travel disruption during the busy Christmas period.

The region is predominantly Catholic and many people were preparing for family celebrations when the typhoon struck.

Images from the area showed debris blocking roads, downed lampposts, crumpled houses and people who had gathered in evacuation centers.

On Thursday, the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Board reported that 13 people had died in the West Visayas region, while the Office of Civil Defense said three had died in Eastern Visayas, according to CNN branch CNN Philippines.

CNN Philippines had previously reported that national and local agencies had announced 21 deaths. That figure has since been revised because agencies are trying to verify the number of people affected.

Two of the victims were electrocuted and one was hit by a falling mango tree, officials said.

One of the victims, 70-year-old Carlos Yu Beltran, drowned when his house was swept away in a flood in the city of Balangkayan on Samar, according to the Government’s Philippine Information Agency (PIA).

Five fishermen from the island of Samar are also missing.

“Let’s hope and pray that they are safe,” said East Samar Governor Ben Evardone in a statement.

About 2,351 people were affected by the typhoon and 1,654 people took refuge in evacuation centers, according to the Philippine National Disaster Relief Office, NDRRMC. A total of 5800 people were preventively evacuated for the typhoon, the NDRRMC said.

The agency said that 87 cities and municipalities had power outages and by Thursday 24 of them have recovered power.

Phanfone followed a path similar to the devastating Typhoon Haiyan in 2013, one of the most powerful storms ever and killed at least 6,000 people.

The full extent of the damage has yet to be determined, as power supply and communication are interrupted in different areas.

Some tourist areas, including the popular holiday island of Boracay, were also damaged on Wednesday. The nearby Kalibo International Airport was temporarily closed and flights canceled after the typhoon damaged the roof of the terminal building, according to a recommendation from Philippine Airlines.

Thousands of people traveling during the Christmas period had canceled their flights and ferries because of the typhoon. Approximately 115 domestic flights were canceled and more than 15,700 passengers were stranded, according to the NDRRMC.

Nearly 4,000 people were stranded in various ports in the region on Thursday, the Philippine Coast Guard said.

The Philippines is hit by more typhoons than any other country, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Earlier this month, Typhoon Kammuri, the 20th to hit the country this year, killed 13 people and damaged more than 8,000 homes.

On Thursday, Phafone followed the South China Sea with winds of 150 kilometers (93 miles) per hour. According to CNN meteorologists, the storm is expected to maintain typhoon intensity over the next 24 hours as it moves westward, but will weaken to a tropical depression before landing on Sunday in North Vietnam.

This story has been updated with a revised total number of deaths.

