(Bloomberg) – Typhoon Phanfone killed at least 16 people and left six others missing on the island of Visayas in central Philippines before going ashore.

Called Ursula locally, Phanfone released devastating winds and heavy rains that flooded patches of agricultural and residential areas, authorities said. Thousands of travelers had canceled their vacation plans as hundreds of residents spent Christmas at evacuation centers in Asia’s largest Catholic country.

Thirteen people died in Western Visayas and three others in the eastern part of the island, including a police officer who had been electrocuted when his patrol vehicle struck a downed power station, regional disaster agencies said. Some roads remained impassable in Samar and Leyte provinces, reports show.

The Pagasa State Weather Office located the typhoon 235 kilometers (146 miles) northwest of Coron, Palawan province. It packed sustained winds of 120km / h and speeds of up to 150km / h, the weather agency said in its 11 a.m. report Thursday. You are expected to leave the Philippines on Saturday.

