advertisement

The Minister of Environment is closing a $ 200 million project by Nation Rise Wind Farm near Finch, Ontario. The Stormont County windmill project was nearly complete with many of the 29 planned turbines already built. This came to an abrupt halt Monday when Minister Jeff Yurek revoked approval, citing a threat to the local naked population.

Some of the turbines were ready to start power generation and the project was previously approved by the Environmental Review Court. Nation Rise Wind Farm is a perennial renewable EDP subsidiary, their North American headquarters is in Texas.

“This was not an easy decision to make,” Yurek said in a news release. “While I agree with most of the court’s conclusions, I disagree with the court’s conclusions about the extent of damage that will be caused by local cow species from the project.

advertisement

“Therefore, I am reversing the court’s ruling based on my conclusion that the project will cause serious and irreversible damage to the bats, and I revoke approval.”

The Environmental Court held hearings for weeks to see objections to the project covering a variety of issues. It was a very divisive issue in the community and the city has twice voted against being “ready host” for the project.

There are a variety of reasons people complain about wind turbines in their community. Pain in the eye, the claim that the vibrations caused by them bring migrants, the price of real estate drops immediately, and also the effects on wild local life.

Yurek’s decision came seven months into the construction of the projects, telling Renewable EDP that he had the authority to “confirm, change or revoke” the approval of the Environmental Review Tribunal, “as I consider it in the public interest”. His reasoning was also based on the potential for harm to wildlife “in the context of the minimal contribution the project is likely to have to Ontario’s electricity supply.”

The court had ruled such dangers to various populations of bats were negligible.

“Therefore, I am reversing the court’s ruling based on my conclusion that the project will cause serious and irreversible damage to the bats, and I revoke approval.” Said Yurek.

Nude colonies include large brown bats, bats, and some brown bats, which are found in Species on the Ontario Risk List. The fear is that the bats will fly into the turbine theses. Yurek admits that while one may not know the full extent of the damage, it is best to err on the side of caution.

“This energy project has been very disruptive to our community; now North Stormont can again be a good place to grow, “Maragret Benke said in a statement. A founding member of the grassroots organization for concerned citizens of North Stormont. The group appealed for approval and turned to the Minister for help.

In a statement provided to the Standard Holder, EDP wrote. “This unprecedented decision means (approval) issued by the minister’s own staff, protected by the ministry’s legal adviser and subsequently ratified by the Environmental Review Tribunal, is no longer in force,” the company said in a statement. . “Decisions of this nature should be based on science and law, but there is still no expert evidence or evidence presented to the court or the minister that will provide a reasonable justification for the minister’s decision.”

The issue of what the hazard the wind farm poses to bats populations was long discussed during court hearings held in Finch in August 2018.

“This energy project has been very disruptive to our community; now North Stormont can again be a good place to grow, “said Maragret Benke, a founding member of the grassroots organization for concerned citizens of North Stormont. The group appealed for approval and turned to the Minister for help.

advertisement