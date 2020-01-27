advertisement

Tyler, The Creator honored the Grammys for treating black artists after receiving his award for best rap album.

After winning his first IGOR Grammy Award and making a moving speech about “never feeling fully accepted” in rap, Tyler – full name Tyler Gregory Okonma – was asked how he felt about the voting process.

advertisement

The artist responded openly by referring to the racist bias during the voting process and referring to his nomination as a “compliment to the backhand”.

You can watch his interview in full in the press room below:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j5a42MwoYsw (/ embed)

During the video, the 28-year-old said he was “half and half” in his assessment of the process and said, “On the one hand, I am very grateful that what I have done is only recognized in a world like this could. ‘

But it is also a shame if we – and I mean people who look like me – do everything that influences the genre or whatever classifies them in a rap or urban category. I don’t like this urban word – it’s just a politically correct way of saying the N word to me.

When I hear that, I’m just like that, why can’t we be in pop? Half of me feel that the rap nomination was just a compliment. As if my little cousin wanted to play the game. Let’s give him the unplugged controller so that he can shut up and feel good – it felt a bit.

But another part of me is very grateful that the art that I made could be recognized at this level if I didn’t do the radio stuff. I don’t play in Target. I am in a completely different world than what many people hear here.

The question was asked to Tyler against the backdrop of recent accusations that the Recording Academy has significant gender and racial biases internally.

Former Grammys CEO Deborah Dugan allegedly filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on January 21, less than a week after she was taken on administrative leave.

The complaint accused the Academy of retaliatory measures and irregularities in voting and highlighted the gender imbalance and the inequality of the music industry as a whole. In a public statement, however, the academy accused Dugan of creating an environment in which abuse and bullying take place.

Many black artists, including Frank Ocean and Kanye West, have refused to set records for nominations in recent years, which often implies that the Grammys refuse to recognize powerful black artists.

Tyler’s fans plunged on social media to agree with him. They thanked him for shedding light on a subject that has been floating in the background for years.

One person applauded the artist for commenting on racism while “knowing he would never be nominated again” while another simply called him “a king”.

Another said his comments were “1000% spot on” while a Twitter user wrote, “Tyler, the creator who proclaims the Grammy’s racist behavior despite being a winner, is awesome.” Racism must end in these awards. “

Congratulations to Tyler on his first Grammy win and for speaking out for something so important when he could have just celebrated his own (well-deserved) achievement and left it at that.

advertisement