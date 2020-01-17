advertisement

Tyler Ryan learns how important it is for caregivers to take care of themselves

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – When a family member falls ill, the job of “caregiver” becomes a full-time job. According to Hima Dalal from Vital Energy, the caregiver is often so focused on taking care of their relatives that they forget about their own health.

Caring for adults or older adults can be difficult and lead to many lifestyle changes, not only for individuals but also for caregivers. The type of care your family member may need as a patient largely depends on physical and cognitive changes due to illness. You can manage your appointments, medication and transfers for all self-care needs and possibly also

Effects on you economically, socially, mentally and physically.

Occupational therapists are trained so that you can assess not only patients, but also their caregivers, in order to stay physically, emotionally and mentally fit. Which helps the patient to stay in it

their home environment safe. Conversions at home, teaching functional transfers and finding adaptive devices suitable for the patient. This helps the caregiver to have less stress.

Do not hesitate to get treatment if you have pain, stress or problems. Think of the aviation slogan. Put your oxygen masks on before you put them on your child.

So save energy and take time to care for your loved ones.

