BET has picked up on the revival of Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne,” the network said on Tuesday.

The comedy, which centers on retired fire chief Curtis Payne (LaVan Davis) and his wife Ella (Cassi Davis Patton), was originally broadcast on TBS from 2006 to 2012. The first round of the show spanned more than 250 episodes and later brought a spin-off of the season, “The Paynes” to OWN.

According to BET, the revival begins five years later, “while they continue to cope with life’s problems with their quirky modern family.” The series is currently in production, with much of the original cast returning.

BET has also recorded a new comedy by the successful author-producer “Tyler Perrys Assisted Living”.

Jeremy (Na’im Lynn), a patriarch of a young family with teenagers, decides to move to the Georgia forest after losing his job to help his crazy grandfather. Grandpa Vinny (J. Anthony Brown) foolishly bought a terribly dilapidated house for the elderly and he’s overwhelmed, but a comedy comes about when Mr. Brown (David Mann) and Cora (Tamela Mann) appear at the right time as needy investors.

“House of Payne” and “Assisted Living” are produced, written and directed by Perry. Michelle Sneed will also act as executive producer for Tyler Perry Studios.

Both shows will be premiered this summer.

