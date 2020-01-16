advertisement

Tyler Perry and Crystal R. Fox look at each other thoughtfully then burst out laughing.

Fox stars in the latest Perry A Fall From Grace film as a middle-aged woman who becomes discouraged after her ex-husband’s affair. She falls in love with a younger man (Mechad Brooks), but their short romance leaves her leaving her to take revenge on the man who stole her heart and his money.

Like most of Tyler Perry’s films, the trailer is polarizing. You go either in planning mode for an evening of meetings with a film, or on Twitter to denigrate the line of the plot, act and / or the wigs. Oh wigs … Who can forget the braided lace front of Shemar Moore in Diary Of A Mad Black Woman.

We caught up with Tyler Perry on the promotional track for A Fall From Grace and he talked about his process of sculpting the character’s looks and when he and Crystal bumped together help the creative direction of his character.

“We had a rollover, an argument about wigs in one of the scenes,” said Tyler Perry in a candid conversation while promoting his new movie A Fall From Grace. “It was very moving for her.”

Fox knows the importance of black woman’s hair, especially on the big screen, and has tried to reason with Perry about it.

“As a woman of color, our hair is part of the journey, so it’s very important. And for some people, it’s hard to point out that it’s so important, “she said before Perry stepped in to make sure he cared about her character’s hair … but not enough to spend too much time on it.

“I think hair is very important, but the number that must not come out before I walk in front of the camera is all my thing. As long as you understand it before it’s time to shoot. I’m fine. I don’t have time to wait five hours and spend $ 10 million to find the loop that’s right for you. “

Watch the clip above and watch A Fall From Grace in theaters on January 17.

