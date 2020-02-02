advertisement

Miami’s heat protector and former NCAA basketball player Tyler Herro cast shadows at the University of Wisconsin, where he was once required to play.

Tyler Herro, the warden of Miami Heat, ripped open the University of Wisconsin on Wednesday night, suggesting that the Badgers system is not suitable for players with NBA ambitions.

Herro, who signed out of the Badgers in 2017 to sign with the University of Kentucky, said in a tweet that he would “still be in Wisconsin” if he went to Wisconsin.

"The best talent in the United States would like to play for Wisconsin, but not in this system," said Herro.

The former Kentucky star’s comments came in an exchange with former Badger Zak Showalter, who spoke out against Kobe King’s surprising decision to leave the team.

“The best decision for yourself to make,” Herro said in a reply that started the back and forth.

Read the entire conversation below.

👎🏼👎🏼👎🏼 make the best decision for yourself.

– Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 30, 2020

I admit I was 100% wrong with you. You are a murderer

– Zak Showalter (@ ZShowbball333) January 30, 2020

Guess, but I would still be in Wisconsin.

– Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 30, 2020

The best talent in the United States would love to play for Wisconsin, but not in this system. I think you can agree?

– Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) January 30, 2020

The Wisconsin-born herro averaged 14 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, according to ESPN in Kentucky, while shooting 35.5% from the depth, according to ESPN. He was number 13 in the 2019 NBA draft.

Herro would have been a coveted recruit for Wisconsin’s coach Greg Gard. His sniper and microwave abilities, which put Kentucky in the top eight in the NCAA tournament, would have given the Badgers, who ended last season with a 23:11 record and were upset in the first round of Oregon.

However, his recent comments could lead Gard to bring in top talent in the future.

CBS sports insider Gary Parrish said in his podcast “Eye on College Basketball”:

“This is the kind of thing – Tyler Herro’s back and forth – that can really affect Wisconsin recruitment because it is passed on by opposing staff to Wisconsin recruits. I don’t know if it will actually have tangible effects, but it could. And I know that recruits are made aware of this. “

It’s no secret that Wisconsin has lagged behind other major programs in landing top recruits. According to 247Sports, the Badgers haven’t had a single game break for the NBA after just one season since the NBA introduced its one-and-doed rule in 2006.

That’s not to say that Wisconsin wasn’t great. The Badgers won the NCAA tournament in 19 consecutive seasons before they had no place in 2018. In 2015 they advanced to the title game.

On Saturday, in their first match since King’s resignation, they defeated 14th Michigan State at home and defeated the Spartans in an eight-game defeat. According to Joe Lunardi from ESPN, the numbers are currently 13-9 and they are expected to make the NCAA tournament.

The Badgers also developed their fair share of NBA talents, such as Phoenix Sun’s tall man Frank Kaminsky, who enrolled as a four-star recruit and then received the National Player of the Year award before being awarded the ninth place by the Charlotte Hornets selected total selection in 2015.

Other new Wisconsin badgers that made up the NBA included Sam Dekker, Jon Leuer, Greg Stiemsma, Marcus Landry, Devin Harris and Michael Finley.

But since Gard replaced former coach Bo Ryan in 2015, this NBA pipeline has thinned out.

It is not for lack of attempts. In 2018, associate head coach Howard Moore, who left the team for personal reasons this season, said it was “absurd” that Wisconsin didn’t want top athletes to join its ranks.

“It would be ridiculous for us as coaches if we didn’t take a child talented enough to be considered good enough to play in college for a year and then move on to the NBA,” said Moore. “The whole stigma, lie, fake is absurd.”

“People try to talk about playing style when they’re recruiting against us,” he added, according to 247Sports. “Our style of play is to win basketball games.”

Gard, Moore, and the rest of the coaching staff landed next year five-star 2020 candidate Jalen Johnson, who grew up in Glendale, Wisconsin, but chose Duke.

However, according to the ESPN, the Badgers are ready to hire two four-star recruits and three three-star recruits, including a pair of twins who grew up in Wisconsin.

But these recruits will not compete with King, who was the Badgers’ second best scorer and told the Wisconsin State Journal that he was “frustrated with how we spoke as a team.”

You also won’t be playing with Herro, who had early success in the NBA and doesn’t seem to regret his choice of school.

