Some sad and shocking news comes from the Bachelor Nation world today. Tyler Gwozdz, who was recently part of Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, died at the age of 29.

According to a TMZ report, Gwozdz was hospitalized in Florida earlier this month because he was referred to as a “medical overdose.” He stayed in the hospital for a week, but according to the above location, has not been in her system since Tuesday. He was confirmed dead early Wednesday.

Tyler appeared in Hannah’s season of the ABC reality show as “Tyler G.” to avoid confusion with Tyler Cameron, who became runner-up and one of the most popular candidates in the series’ history. Tyler G. got the season’s first one-to-one appointment, but left only a few episodes later. ABC never confirmed a reason why and his exit was not explained on the show itself. Gwozdz published a brief statement about his exit from Refinery29:

“This was a decision I made with the producers and something that I realize is the best decision that could ever be made.”

This is still a groundbreaking story and we are sure that over time there will be all sorts of quotes from different people related to the franchise. The important thing is that a handful of people who might have known Tyler for a few weeks shouldn’t talk about his entire life. His time at the Bachelorette was only a small selection of his entire life. However, we are certain that through this experience he has entered into some lasting bonds, and this loss will be difficult for those who knew and cared for him.

