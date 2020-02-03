advertisement

As the Australian wildfires continue to burn, people around the world have watched heartbrokenly as animals and people have been driven out and their homes destroyed. The star from Roswell, New Mexico and Pretty Little Liars, Tyler Blackburn, has partnered with Stands to raise awareness and resources for WIRES Wildlife Rescue in Australia.

The front of the black t-shirt (or sweatshirt) has the shape of Australia, while the back says “Never Look Away”. As can be seen in Blackburn’s Instagram title, we cannot look away from the angry fires or the injured and displaced animals.

advertisement

WIRES Wildlife Rescue will receive part of the proceeds from the Blackburn campaign, which runs from February 3 to 14. So place your order soon! WIRES Wildlife Rescue is Australia’s largest game rescue organization. They are working tirelessly to take care of the over 1 billion animals affected by the fires. More information about her work can be found on her website here.

advertisement