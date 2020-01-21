advertisement

January 21, 2020 12:48 PM EST

COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris has earned the “SEC Player of the Week” award, the league bureau announced today after leading the No. 1/2 gamecocks to two victories. Surprisingly, it’s the first weekly SEC award for the four-year starter and the double award for All-American’s career.

Harris was the week’s top scorer with 17.0 points per game, but it was the punctuality of their goals that made the difference. In Monday’s SEC battle, Harris scored or assisted eight of the team’s nine field goals in the first quarter – 10 points and four assists in the first 10 minutes of the game. Her dominance was a tough 3 that ended the period nine points ahead of Mississippi No. 9/9. When the game was late on the line, it was Harris again who scored the last five points to turn a three-point deficit into a two-point win when she stole a theft, hit the following layup, and one Sweater buried from the left elbow and made an eight-second free-throw to play after catching a dangerous entry pass that almost escaped from the gamecocks. Harris ended the season with 23 points and seven assists.

In the first game of the week, the senior was only the second Gamecock player of all time to collect 600 career assistants with her 11-point five-assist outing in Missouri. She scored five of those eleven points when she ended a 16-2 run towards the end of the second quarter that eliminated the Tigers forever. Harris is only five assists away from Gamecocks’ success story.

This season, Harris scores 12.4 points and gives the SEC’s best 5.1 assists per game. In six SEC games, these numbers increase to 13.5 and 5.8, respectively. This season she has made up to four double-digit numbers in all games and achieved a ratio of 2.3 to sales.

The Gamecocks will be in service again on Georgia on Sunday, January 26th. Note on the SEC network is set to 3:00 p.m.

