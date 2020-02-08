advertisement

Random Access Memories Suck. Get over it.

Almost 10 years after what biographers will undoubtedly call a “glittering” career one day, this writer has received a lot more hate mail than any other, and it’s not even close.

The offensive article in question:

A retrospective review of Daft Punk’s 2013 Random Access Memories album.

The headline:

REWIND: Five years ago, Daft Punk released the worst album of her career,

And the TL; DR Summary:

1463 often playful and commendable words about the French cyborgs, their work until the arrival of RAM and a track-by-track breakdown of the controversial album in question.

Since the article was first published in May 2018, a bizarre echo chamber has opened in my life, in which random correspondence arises – wahey! – Intervals by email and direct and public access to Twitter. At least I still have to be addressed on the street.

Almost exclusively, the feedback that an author receives online is permeated with a negative mood and spit out with vitriol, courtesy and grammar. Most of the time you scream into the void with creative efforts. When it cries out, it may be best to seek protection.

Below-the-line commentary is an endless subculture that is generally not regulated. You can say what you want, a profile photo with a smiling family that is occasionally placed in the middle and with a full name, without much fear of consequences. So why not run all the way, son?

With this in mind, here is an example of a dialogue that has often appeared before my eyes in the past 21 months:

“I think your article is the real garbage fire.”

“Your post on Daft Punk is idiotic. I will waste my time emailing. But I will not waste my time explaining why you are objectively wrong.”

“You are both wrong and stupid. Well done, fool.”

“Son of a bitch.”

“How dare you mock such a masterpiece?”

“Stay kissing Kanye’s ass.”

“You are not a journalist; you are just mean.”

And the latest:

“Just read your article on Random Access Memories. Are you crazy about it? It was an artist’s best album of the decade. How dare you. Sir, you’re a scoundrel.”

I prefer villain to villain.

“HOW DARE YOU TRY AND PROMISE SUCH A MASTERPIECE?” Pic.twitter.com/hSSBVboubW

– Dave Hanratty (@HanrattyDave) May 17, 2019

The die-hard punkers often quote in their various texts how well the record has done commercially – “Number one in more than 30 countries, worldwide!” – and that it pocketed a couple of Grammy Awards as if each award held the water in a strictly critical assessment. As for the “global” aspect, much of the unsolicited ratings in my various inboxes seem to come from all over the world, unless the Europeans are particularly upset at four or five in the morning.

The album is garbage, but I understand it, you enjoy it and are therefore annoyed with all the suffering that goes with it. The Stan culture is a strange animal that can manifest itself in a terribly toxic way. They see it in real time like an algorithmic illness in all areas of pop culture, with music and sports being two of the highest pillars in a hideous contemporary society.

Fortunately, this is not the case, but the noise comes from fans who are obviously emotionally involved in the work of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter. Fair play, more power for you when you love something, especially art, but Jesus Christ, really? Are you going to war for that? Random access memory is the hill you want to die on?

I am amazed and amused when I get a new paragraph on how categorically wrong I am – and oh, the painful irony of a critic criticized for daring to criticize something else – because you swear me wrote a malicious hit blond or pimp a butterfly or is that or inserting a really legitimately great album from the past 10 years here.

We’ve said that before, but it’s worth repeating: these are the random access memories we’re talking about. Busted Karaoke Machine Sensation “Get Lucky” makes it so much for you, right? Lazy Loop prison ‘Lose Yourself to Dance’ is an all-rounder, you say? This mindset has resulted in a total of 20 visits to Ireland by Nile Rodgers & Chic since summer 2013.

Here is the third shoot: I like Daft Punk. I even loved her.

Homework and discovery are electrifying touchstones of your day. Who can resist the video game guitar exploits of ‘Aerodynamic’, the carefree magic of ‘Digital Love’, the mind-blowing boldness of ‘Rollin’ & Scratchin ‘and the infectious restraint of’ Face to Face ‘to name but a few? Handful? In addition, Human After All and the TRON: Legacy score also offer some great hits.

Nobody saw RAM as a kind of strange cultural touchstone that provokes legitimate anger when criticized in a really not too serious way. It is one thing to bark bravely that you are not too crazy about the Beatles, but that this 75-minute mess is a kind of taboo subject, unless your loved one is really stunning. Maybe let’s all calm down.

I think we’re together now, the youngest Daft Punk students. So be it. I hope that one day we can meet again on shimmering, screaming, neutral ground. And don’t worry, I appreciate that all of this is very forgiving.

But hey, enough about random access memories.

