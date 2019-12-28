advertisement

Newcastle United 1 Everton 2

Everton’s striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin maintained his good shape when he scored two goals in Everton’s 2-1 win at Newcastle United in a vibrant Premier League clash on Saturday.

It was a second straight win for Everton’s new manager Carlo Ancelotti, who made his 1-0 win over Burnley at Goodison Park on Thursday when Calvert-Lewin scored a late winner for the Toffees.

The 22-year-old cheered on the guests in the 13th minute and swept the ball home from six meters after a deflected shot by Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The chances were slim on both sides before Fabian Schar equalized in the 59th minute and shot past Jordan Pickford after Andy Carroll sent a free kick from Jetro Willems into the defender’s box.

Everton, whose lightning strikes had kept the home team’s defenses open all afternoon, struck again five minutes later when Calvert-Lewin bundled into Richarlison’s perfect cross from the right.

Newcastle threw the men forward in the closing stages, but Everton extended their unbeaten league run to five games, while the Magpies suffered their first home loss in nine games.

Southampton 1 Crystal Palace 1

Striker Danny Ings scored his twelfth Premier League goal of the season and scored a point for Southampton when the team came back in a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Since the Saints have yet to concede a home goal this season, the game was full of tough duels on both sides. Pierre Hojbjerg from Southampton literally had his shirt pulled off his back in an early argument.

In the first half Palace scored a goal from Max Meyer, which was excluded by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) after the winger Wilfried Zaha had been sidelined during construction.

There was no such doubt when they finally took the lead when defender James Tomkins headed Luka Milivojevic’s precise free kick off the bottom of the crossbar in the fifth minute of the second half.

Southampton was thrown a lifeline when Palace defender Martin Kelly Tomkins threw a back pass and Ings fired a simple equalizer.

Moussa Djenepo and Ings both took the lead, and James Ward-Prowse also parried a late free kick, but Palace managed to score a draw, finishing ninth with 27 points.

Watford 3 Aston Villa 0

Watford gave his Premier League survival hopes a shot in the arms with a 3-0 home win against Aston Villa on Saturday, thanks to Troy Deeney’s double set and despite playing with 10 men for more than half an hour.

Watford led 1-0 when Adrian Mariappa showed a second yellow card in the 57th minute because he had turned Villa Henri Lansbury upside down. The repetitions, however, indicated that he did not want to win the ball.

Deeney opened the game after Tom Heaton brilliantly parried Abdoulaye Doucoure’s shot. The Villa’s goalkeeper could not stop the Watford skipper from shooting the rebound home.

The home team took a penalty 10 minutes after Mariappa’s discharge when Deeney flew off the ball. He made no mistake and hit the ball right in the middle to score his third goal in three games.

Watford then made it 3-0 in the 71st minute when they hit a loose ball from Villa’s Jack Grealish to counterattack in numbers. Etienne Capoue brought a cross from the left that brought Ismaila Sarr home.

Watford, 19th, has now won seven points in the last three games under new boss Nigel Pearson to move within three points around the security zone while Villa remains in 18th place.

Brighton 2 Bournemouth 0

Brighton celebrated its first home win since the beginning of November with a convincing 2-0 win against a dull team from Bournemouth at Amex Stadium.

The Seagulls suffered their biggest home loss in the Premier League last season. But this time Alireza Jahanbakhsh had a dream start when he scored his first goal for the club.

The game was not without controversy. Var prevailed over Dan Burn after the left-back was classified as offside.

However, Brighton didn’t have to wait too long for his second goal when Aaron Mooy, who was consistently impressive in midfield, lay on his chest before shooting home and securing all three points for the home team.

The result brings the seagulls three points ahead of Bournemouth, who have won only two in the last 14 top matches.

