Before Ed and Natasha Tatton opened their plant-based bakery BReD in Creekside in March last year, some felt that this wasn’t the best idea.

“When we first opened, there was some backlash. People said Creekside was a dead zone. Why should we open a grocery and beverage store when most of them shut down within a few years?” Natascha remembered.

However, a number of customers outside the store before the 7:30 a.m. opening would serve as a sign of the future.

Even a villainous fire alarm couldn’t deter the hungry crowds.

“You think that would put everyone off, but no, the line has stayed,” said Natasha.

“And we thought, ‘Well, it’s a good first day.'”

Although the early summer months were quiet, business in August was the best month in existence.

“We had a really good summer … it was much better than we expected because we thought it might just be a winter deal,” said Natasha.

“And it’s been growing steadily from week to week since the mountain opened, and now we’re back to what we originally did in March, fantastic rocking winter in terms of sales.”

The hard work of the Tattons is now paying off in the form of a semi-final nick at the Small Business BC (SBBC) Awards in the Best Youth Entrepreneur category.

“It’s really great to get recognition because we haven’t seen much since we opened,” said Natasha. “When we found out someone had nominated us, it was really nice to get some kind of feedback, except that customers came to the store.”

Another Whistler company – The Velvet Underground, based in Function Junction – also reached the top 10 in the Best Immigrant Entrepreneur category.

“I’m pretty excited … that means we have a fairly loyal following because they obviously voted for me, but full disclosure: I nominated myself,” said owner Amy Rafferty with a laugh.

“The Velvet Underground, which opened about a year and a half ago, is more than the vintage clothing it sells,” said Rafferty.

“We are really committed to promoting a community movement for a more sustainable life, be it through our café, with plant foods, or through our vintage and second-hand clothing,” said Rafferty, adding that sustainability is at the heart of her Vision.

There’s also a boost to turning the store into a real common space through live music events and more.

“We want to create this whole community, all dedicated to creating this movement towards sustainability and self-expression, and we focus on art and the like. Supporting local music also fits,” said Rafferty, adding it is planned to host yoga classes, comedy evenings, and film screenings.

Born in Australia, first came to Canada in 2010 and settled in Whistler five or six years ago.

Both companies are now asked to submit an extended application form, which the SBBC jury uses to determine the top 5 finalists.

These finalists will then be asked to explain why they are the best of BC.

The winners will be announced at the SBBC Awards Gala on February 21 in Vancouver.

