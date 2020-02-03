advertisement

OTTAWA Minister of Health Patricia Hajdu says that Canadians returning home from Wuhan will need physical and mental support when they arrive at the Canadian Armed Forces Base in Trenton, where they will be monitored for two weeks for the novel corona virus.

She says that many in the central Chinese city at the epicenter of the outbreak were locked up under difficult conditions.

advertisement

The government decided to put them on the military base in southern Ontario, partly because there is a motel where people can stay as they are quarantined for 14 days.

Torture at the base can still be challenging as they remain isolated from each other for the entire two weeks.

Hajdu says Canadians are offered mental health services in addition to monitoring for symptoms of coronavirus.

If one of the passengers from China shows symptoms of the virus while in the base, he is taken to a local hospital for further isolation, observation, and treatment.

advertisement