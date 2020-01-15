advertisement

DUNMORE, Pa. – It is one of the most popular resolutions: practice more.

The New Year brought a new audience to the Greater Scranton YMCA: people who want to rock those resolutions.

“Oh, of course. It’s pretty busy there after January 1,” said Duney’s Mickey Perry.

Regular guests said that it is always around this time, two weeks that they see the drop-off.

“It happens every year, the parking lot gets crowded. And you know they’ll be here, but luckily you know they’ll only take about two weeks to give themselves up again,” said Dunmore’s Peter Mataloni.

Not everyone has given up.

Mark Pegula is back to the YMCA after a while, determined to return to a routine.

“I see different faces, like myself, also a new face because it was a while ago. You just have to keep trying, something that I like to do,” he said.

Trainers and coaches said that the secret to maintaining that resolution sets achievable goals and of course pops up regularly.

“Some people stay confident, but it’s probably a 98 percent shot that you’ll see them disappear after a while and then the regulars get what they want to do again,” Mataloni said.

YMCAs do not offer membership fees for January for those who have not yet started their resolutions.

