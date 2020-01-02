advertisement

Talks to restore Northern Ireland’s decentralized government are scheduled to resume in Stormont on Thursday so that the parties can reach agreement in less than two weeks or face new parliamentary elections.

Each of the five major parties in Northern Ireland will participate in bilateral talks with Foreign Secretary Julian Smith and Foreign Secretary Simon Coveney.

Mr. Coveney traveled to Belfast for a meeting with Mr. Smith on Wednesday before the official discussions resumed. He also held informal meetings with several northern political parties. On social media, Coveney said that this year could be “a fresh start for NI politics with leadership and generosity from all sides.”

In a New Year’s video posted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Coveney said: “We are committed to working with all parties in Northern Ireland to get the decentralized government working again and to reach the institutions of the Good Friday Agreement again, bringing together communities and ensuring that Northern Ireland makes decisions can hit for yourself. ”

Northern Ireland has had no common government in Stormont since January 2017, when the gathering collapsed after controversy over a botched renewable heating system.

The law empowering officials to keep Northern Ireland running in the absence of a decentralized government expires on January 13. Mr Smith said that the parties would have to reach an agreement by then or he would schedule an election.

The final round of talks about the restoration of Stormont ended without agreement before Christmas, and both Coveney and Smith accused the DUP of reducing the chances of a deal, a charge that the DUP “flatly refused”.

What are the stumbling blocks?

The open questions are referred to as “fringe issues” by all parties and relate to issues such as Irish law, the sustainability of a reformed Stormont, and the reform of the Petition of Concern – a veto system that allows parties that do so to block 30 signatures of applications, even if the majority of them are in favor.

Arlene Foster, chair of the DUP, said as the talks resume: “We will be there and ready to restore decentralization through a fair and balanced deal. A Northern Ireland that will keep moving must be a country where everyone feels at home, but also a country where no one feels that their culture is marginalized. ”

During the Christmas season, each of the parties spoke of their determination to reach agreement and restore Stormont.

Sinn Féins chairman Mary Lou McDonald said the open questions could be resolved and “the election is now for agreement or elections. However, the current situation cannot continue. ”

In his homily on New Year’s Day, Bishop von Down and Connor Noel Treanor said: “We expect and expect in the coming days what Pope Francis describes as a renewal of political will so that new ways can be found to reconcile and unite individuals and communities , ”

