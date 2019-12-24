And so to the trifle of most Christmas meals and perhaps just as controversial as the Brussels sprouts. Jelly or no jelly, fruit or no fruit, Birds best or homemade pudding … the variations are endless.
What many little things have in common is a liberal gush of sherry. Instead of this traditional approach, two very different little things have to be tried here. The version of Eunice Power combines seasonal mandarins with Italian mascarpone and Irish whiskey. Carmel Somers looks to France with his toffee and apple trifle with brandy.
Both bring a new approach to a popular Christmas dessert.
EUNICE POWER MANDARIN ORANGE, MASCARPONE AND WHISKEY TRIFLE
ingredients
600 ml of orange juice
50 g powdered sugar
4 sheets of gelatin
18 Boudoir biscuits or biscuit fingers
80 ml water
80 g of sugar
2 tbsp whiskey
6 tangerines
500 g mascarpone
500 ml cream
50g powdered sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
method
1. Carefully heat the orange juice with the sugar in a pan until the sugar has dissolved (but do not cook because the gelatin is less effective). Soak the gelatin leaves in a bowl of cold water for about five minutes or until they are soft and smooth. Take them out of the soaking water and squeeze out excess water with your hands. Stir them in the warm orange juice.
2. Pour the orange juice through a sieve into a small glass bowl. Place in the refrigerator to set. Depending on the refrigerator, this can take up to four hours.
3. Next, make a syrup by dissolving the sugar in a saucepan over a low heat in the water until the sugar has dissolved. Simmer for a few minutes, then remove from the heat and stir in the whiskey.
4. Whisk 300 ml of the cream until it keeps its shape, then fold in the mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Fill a large piping bag with the mascarpone cream.
5. Assemble: Peel, halve and slice mandarins. Arrange the slices around the circumference of the bowl on the jelly and over the jelly. Place half of the mascarpone cream in the middle of the bowl on top of the jelly and around the orange slices. Dip the sponge biscuits in the whiskey syrup and place them on the mascarpone. Finish with another layer of mascarpone.
6. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight. Before serving, whip up the remaining 200 ml of cream and spread over the trifle.
CARMEL SOMERS ‘TOFFEE APPLE AND BRANDY TRIFLE
Toffee apple and brandy trifle
ingredients
For the sponge:
250 g of sugar
8 medium sized eggs
250 g flour
For the apples:
75 g butter
Eat 750g apples, seeded and sliced
100 g dark brown sugar
For the pudding:
300ml whole milk
150 ml cream
4 large egg yolks
50 g of sugar
1 level tablespoon of corn flour
Break up:
150ml Longueville apple brandy
250ml whipped cream
method
1. Do the sponge two days before you need the little thing. Heat the oven to 180 degrees and line a large baking sheet with baking paper. Use an electric mixer to beat the sugar with the eggs until the size has at least doubled and the sugar is thick, pale and firm. Depending on the mixer, this can take up to 15 minutes. Sift the flour into a bowl and carefully fold in the egg mixture. Make sure that the lightness of the mixture is not lost. Bake in the preheated oven for 20-30 minutes or until golden brown and firm. Take it to a grate and let it stand overnight until it is firm and slightly stale.
2. Prepare the toffee apples the next day. Melt the butter in a pan and add the prepared apples and cook until they start to soften. Add the sugar and continue cooking over low heat until the mixture begins to caramelize and the air smells of toffee. Let cool down.
3. Make the pudding by bringing the cream and milk to a boil. In the meantime, whisk the egg yolks and sugar in a bowl. Now pour the boiling milk into the bowl and mix well. Pour back into the pot and return to medium heat. Continue wiping until it boils slowly and is thick and smooth. Take off the stove to cool down.
4. Finally, put the little things together by lining the bottom of a large glass bowl with the sponge and sprinkling with half of the brandy. Next, add half of the apples, followed by another layer of sponge, and sprinkle with the rest of the brandy. Now add the rest of the apples and pour over the pudding. Leave to stand for at least two hours or, if possible, overnight.