advertisement

And so to the trifle of most Christmas meals and perhaps just as controversial as the Brussels sprouts. Jelly or no jelly, fruit or no fruit, Birds best or homemade pudding … the variations are endless.

What many little things have in common is a liberal gush of sherry. Instead of this traditional approach, two very different little things have to be tried here. The version of Eunice Power combines seasonal mandarins with Italian mascarpone and Irish whiskey. Carmel Somers looks to France with his toffee and apple trifle with brandy.

advertisement

Both bring a new approach to a popular Christmas dessert.

EUNICE POWER MANDARIN ORANGE, MASCARPONE AND WHISKEY TRIFLE

ingredients

600 ml of orange juice

50 g powdered sugar

4 sheets of gelatin

18 Boudoir biscuits or biscuit fingers

80 ml water

80 g of sugar

2 tbsp whiskey

6 tangerines

500 g mascarpone

500 ml cream

50g powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

method

1. Carefully heat the orange juice with the sugar in a pan until the sugar has dissolved (but do not cook because the gelatin is less effective). Soak the gelatin leaves in a bowl of cold water for about five minutes or until they are soft and smooth. Take them out of the soaking water and squeeze out excess water with your hands. Stir them in the warm orange juice.

2. Pour the orange juice through a sieve into a small glass bowl. Place in the refrigerator to set. Depending on the refrigerator, this can take up to four hours.

3. Next, make a syrup by dissolving the sugar in a saucepan over a low heat in the water until the sugar has dissolved. Simmer for a few minutes, then remove from the heat and stir in the whiskey.

4. Whisk 300 ml of the cream until it keeps its shape, then fold in the mascarpone cheese, powdered sugar and vanilla. Fill a large piping bag with the mascarpone cream.

5. Assemble: Peel, halve and slice mandarins. Arrange the slices around the circumference of the bowl on the jelly and over the jelly. Place half of the mascarpone cream in the middle of the bowl on top of the jelly and around the orange slices. Dip the sponge biscuits in the whiskey syrup and place them on the mascarpone. Finish with another layer of mascarpone.

6. Cover and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight. Before serving, whip up the remaining 200 ml of cream and spread over the trifle.

CARMEL SOMERS ‘TOFFEE APPLE AND BRANDY TRIFLE

Toffee apple and brandy trifle

ingredients

For the sponge:

250 g of sugar

8 medium sized eggs

250 g flour

For the apples:

75 g butter

Eat 750g apples, seeded and sliced

100 g dark brown sugar

For the pudding:

300ml whole milk

150 ml cream

4 large egg yolks

50 g of sugar

1 level tablespoon of corn flour

Break up:

150ml Longueville apple brandy

250ml whipped cream

method

1. Do the sponge two days before you need the little thing. Heat the oven to 180 degrees and line a large baking sheet with baking paper. Use an electric mixer to beat the sugar with the eggs until the size has at least doubled and the sugar is thick, pale and firm. Depending on the mixer, this can take up to 15 minutes. Sift the flour into a bowl and carefully fold in the egg mixture. Make sure that the lightness of the mixture is not lost. Bake in the preheated oven for 20-30 minutes or until golden brown and firm. Take it to a grate and let it stand overnight until it is firm and slightly stale.

2. Prepare the toffee apples the next day. Melt the butter in a pan and add the prepared apples and cook until they start to soften. Add the sugar and continue cooking over low heat until the mixture begins to caramelize and the air smells of toffee. Let cool down.

3. Make the pudding by bringing the cream and milk to a boil. In the meantime, whisk the egg yolks and sugar in a bowl. Now pour the boiling milk into the bowl and mix well. Pour back into the pot and return to medium heat. Continue wiping until it boils slowly and is thick and smooth. Take off the stove to cool down.

4. Finally, put the little things together by lining the bottom of a large glass bowl with the sponge and sprinkling with half of the brandy. Next, add half of the apples, followed by another layer of sponge, and sprinkle with the rest of the brandy. Now add the rest of the apples and pour over the pudding. Leave to stand for at least two hours or, if possible, overnight.

advertisement