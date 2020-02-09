advertisement

KABUL / WASHINGTON – Two US service members were killed and six injured when an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the US military and two senior Afghan officials said Sunday. Saturday’s shootout between Afghan and US soldiers resulted in deaths on both sides, but the details of the Afghan casualties were not shared.

The firefight broke out after a united US and Afghan force completed a “key leadership engagement” at the Shirzad district administrative headquarters of Nangarhar province, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan said.

“Current reports indicate that an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on the combined US and Afghan force with a machine gun,” Colonel Sonny Leggett said in a statement.

“We are still gathering information and the cause or motive of the attack is unknown at the moment,” he added.

The Taliban have not claimed responsibility for the attack and senior officials were investigating whether it was an internal attack often known as “green-blue” attacks that have been a regular feature of the conflict in Afghanistan.

“The assailant who opened fire was also killed during the clash,” said Sohrab Qaderi, a member of the provincial council in Nangarhar.

Qader said the Islamist fighter was infiltrated among the dozens of members of the Afghan security forces involved in the co-operation, but did not say which group the militant belonged to.

There have been fewer of these incidents in recent years as Americans have taken on a more supportive role, with Afghan forces leading the war.

Although, last year, the top US and NATO commander in Afghanistan, General Austin Miller, survived an attack by a Taliban infiltrator in an Afghan military uniform. A senior Afghan general walking beside him was killed.

The latest shooting comes at a delicate time, with US negotiators and the Taliban pushing for a peace deal.

Nangarhar, which shares a long, porous border with neighboring Pakistan, had long served as a stronghold for the Islamic State in Afghanistan, though the Taliban also control parts of the province.

About 14,000 US troops have been deployed in Afghanistan as part of the US-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces and conduct counterterrorism operations. (Reporting by Idrees Ali in Washington; Ahmad Sultan in Jalalabad; Abdul Qadir Sediqi in Kabul; Writing by Rupam Jain; Editing by Jacqueline Wong & Simon Cameron-Moore)

